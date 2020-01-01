When the Internet was built, computers weren’t mobile. They sat in offices next to data centers. The Internet has changed but the assumptions made 30 years ago are making your experience slower and less secure.
1.1.1.1 with WARP replaces the connection between your device and the Internet with a modern, optimized, protocol.
Your Internet service provider can see every site and app you use—even if they’re encrypted. Some providers even sell this data, or use it to target you with ads.
1.1.1.1 with WARP prevents anyone from snooping on you by encrypting more of the traffic leaving your device.
We believe privacy is a right. We won't sell your data, ever.
In addition to the full WARP service, WARP+ subscribers get access to a larger network. More cities to connect to means you’re likely to be closer to a Cloudflare data center – which can reduce the latency between your device and Cloudflare and improve your browsing speed.
WARP is built on the same network that has made 1.1.1.1 the fastest DNS resolver on Earth.
Your connection to WARP is fast and reliable wherever you live and wherever you go.
October, 2020
Millions of people secure their phone Internet connections with the WARP app today.
We’ve extended the same protection to macOS and Windows.
Bring the power of WARP to your business by integrating WARP with Gateway. Enroll user devices in your organization and protect your remote workforce from threats online.Learn more