Connection Information
Debug Information
|Connected to 1.1.1.1
|Checking...
|Using DNS over HTTPS (DoH)
|Checking...
|Using DNS over TLS (DoT)
|Checking...
|Using DNS over WARP
|Checking...
|AS Name
|Checking...
|AS Number
|Checking...
|Cloudflare Data Center
|Checking...
Connectivity to Resolver IP Addresses
|1.1.1.1
|Checking...
|1.0.0.1
|Checking...
|2606:4700:4700::1111
|Checking...
|2606:4700:4700::1001
|Checking...
Setting up 1.1.1.1 takes two minutes and requires no technical skill or special software. Even if you’re a computer novice, pick your device below for an easy-to-follow setup guide.
- Open System Preferences.
- Search for DNS Servers and select it from the dropdown.
- Click the + button to add a DNS Server and enter 1.1.1.1
- Click + again and enter 1.0.0.1 (This is for redundancy.)
- Click + again and enter 2606:4700:4700::1111 (This is for redundancy.)
- Click + again and enter 2606:4700:4700::1001 (This is for redundancy.)
- Click Ok, then click Apply.
- You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️
Download the mobile app
While these steps are for Ubuntu, most Linux distributions configure DNS settings through the Network Manager. Alternatively, your DNS settings can be specified in
/etc/resolv.conf
- Click the Applications icon on the left menu bar.
- Click Settings, then Network.
- Find your internet connection on the right pane, then click the gear icon.
- Click the IPv4 or IPv6 tab to view your DNS settings.
- Set the “Automatic” toggle on the DNS entry to Off.
- For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1
- For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111,2606:4700:4700::1001
- Click Apply, then restart your browser.
- You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️
- Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel.
- Click on Network and Internet.
- Click on Change Adapter Settings.
- Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to, then click Properties.
- Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (or Version 6 if desired).
- Click Properties.
- Write down any existing DNS server entries for future reference.
- Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses.
- Replace those addresses with the 1.1.1.1 DNS addresses:
- For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1
- For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001
- Click OK, then Close.
- Restart your browser.
- You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️
Download the mobile app
- Connect to your preferred wireless network.
- Enter your router’s gateway IP address in your browser.
- If prompted, fill in your username and password. This information may be labeled on the router.
- In your router’s configuration page, locate the DNS server settings.
- Write down any existing DNS server entries for future reference.
- Replace those addresses with the 1.1.1.1 DNS addresses:
- For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1
- For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001
- Save your settings, then restart your browser.
- You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️
Still have questions? Visit our Community Forum