Please include this URL when you create a post in the community forum.

Setting up 1.1.1.1 takes two minutes and requires no technical skill or special software. Even if you’re a computer novice, pick your device below for an easy-to-follow setup guide.

iPhone Android MacOS Windows Linux Router

Open System Preferences. Search for DNS Servers and select it from the dropdown. Click the + button to add a DNS Server and enter 1.1.1.1 Click + again and enter 1.0.0.1 (This is for redundancy.) Click + again and enter 2606:4700:4700::1111 (This is for redundancy.) Click + again and enter 2606:4700:4700::1001 (This is for redundancy.) Click Ok, then click Apply. You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️

Download the mobile app

While these steps are for Ubuntu, most Linux distributions configure DNS settings through the Network Manager. Alternatively, your DNS settings can be specified in /etc/resolv.conf Click the Applications icon on the left menu bar. Click Settings, then Network. Find your internet connection on the right pane, then click the gear icon. Click the IPv4 or IPv6 tab to view your DNS settings. Set the “Automatic” toggle on the DNS entry to Off. Provide the 1.1.1.1 DNS addresses in the DNS entries field: For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

and For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111,2606:4700:4700::1001 Click Apply, then restart your browser. You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️

Click on the Start menu, then click on Control Panel. Click on Network and Internet. Click on Change Adapter Settings. Right click on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to, then click Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (or Version 6 if desired). Click Properties. Write down any existing DNS server entries for future reference. Click Use The Following DNS Server Addresses. Replace those addresses with the 1.1.1.1 DNS addresses: For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

and For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001 Click OK, then Close. Restart your browser. You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️

Download the mobile app google-play-badge2

Your router’s configuration may vary. Consult your manual for more information. Connect to your preferred wireless network. Enter your router’s gateway IP address in your browser. If prompted, fill in your username and password. This information may be labeled on the router. In your router’s configuration page, locate the DNS server settings. Write down any existing DNS server entries for future reference. Replace those addresses with the 1.1.1.1 DNS addresses: For IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

and For IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001 Save your settings, then restart your browser. You’re all set! Your device now has faster, more private DNS servers ✌️✌️

Still have questions? Visit our Community Forum